WASHINGTON — Federal judge refuses to block immigration enforcement operations in churches in lawsuit brought by religious groups.
Federal judge refuses to block immigration enforcement operations in churches in lawsuit brought by religious groups
Federal judge refuses to block immigration enforcement operations in churches in lawsuit brought by religious groups.
The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 5:31PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A convicted killer who was mistakenly released from jail is caught two weeks later in Florida, U.S. Marshals say
A convicted killer who was mistakenly released from jail is caught two weeks later in Florida, U.S. Marshals say.