WASHINGTON — Federal judge permanently blocks Trump executive order that targeted the law firm of Perkins Coie.
Federal judge permanently blocks Trump executive order that targeted the law firm of Perkins Coie
Federal judge permanently blocks Trump executive order that targeted the law firm of Perkins Coie.
The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 10:31PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary will be held on Trump's birthday in June, Army confirms
A military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary will be held on Trump's birthday in June, Army confirms.