Federal judge orders pretrial detention for man accused of stealing Kristi Noem's purse

WASHINGTON — A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday ordered the pretrial detention of a man charged with stealing a purse from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while she dined at a restaurant under the protection of Secret Service agents.
U.S. Magistrate Matthew Sharbaugh concluded after a hearing that the suspect, Mario Bustamante Leiva, must remain jailed because he poses a flight risk.
Bustamante Leiva, a 49-year-old a native of Chile, pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, robbery and aggravated identity theft.
Video captured Bustamante Leiva taking Noem's purse while she dined at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on April 20, investigators said. Bustamante Leiva also is charged with stealing purses from two other people at other restaurants earlier last month.
Prosecutors didn't argue that Leiva poses any danger to the public. One of his attorneys, Ubong Akpan, said purse snatching is ''not the most serious case that we have in the federal courts.''
''He didn't even speak to anyone or touch a complaining witness,'' she told the magistrate.
Sharbaugh said the charges are serious, but he acknowledged that the amount of money that Leiva is accused of stealing is relatively small compared to other federal fraud cases.
A Secret Service agent's affidavit said Bustamante Leiva used Noem's stolen credit cards to buy over $200 in food and alcohol at a different restaurant. But the indictment says that the amount of that unauthorized charge was just over $15.