Federal judge is skeptical about taking away South Carolina governor's clemency power

Richard Moore's lawyers said Gov. Henry McMaster can't fairly decide whether to reduce his death sentence to life in prison because he was a state attorney general who oversaw prosecutors fighting Moore's appeals and McMaster told reporters he had no intention of commuting a sentence in 2022 when an execution date was set for Moore and then canceled. They want the judge to instead give clemency power to a parole board, the lieutenant governor or someone else they believe is more likely to be impartial.