TYLER, Texas — Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens.
Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens
Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 12:05AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says.