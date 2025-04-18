Federal judge in Baltimore temporarily limits DOGE access to Social Security data

BALTIMORE — A federal judge on Thursday imposed new restrictions on billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, limiting its access to Social Security systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans.
U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander issued a preliminary injunction in the case, which was brought by a group of labor unions and retirees who allege DOGE's recent actions violate privacy laws and present massive information security risks. Hollander had previously issued a temporary restraining order.
The injunction does allow DOGE staffers to access data that's been redacted or stripped of anything personally identifiable, if they undergo training and background checks.
Hollander said DOGE and any DOGE-affiliated staffers must purge any of the non-anonymized Social Security data that they have received since Jan. 20. They are also barred from making any changes to the computer code or software used by the Social Security Administration, must remove any software or code they might have already installed, and are forbidden from disclosing any of that code to others.
''The objective to address fraud, waste, mismanagement, and bloat is laudable, and one that the American public presumably applauds and supports,'' Hollander wrote in the ruling issued late Thursday night. ''Indeed, the taxpayers have every right to expect their government to make sure that their hard earned money is not squandered.''
But that's not the issue, Hollander said — the issue is with how DOGE wants to do the work.
''For some 90 years, SSA has been guided by the foundational principle of an expectation of privacy with respect to its records. This case exposes a wide fissure in the foundation,'' the judge wrote.
During a federal court hearing Tuesday in Baltimore, Hollander repeatedly asked the government's attorneys why DOGE needs ''seemingly unfettered access'' to the agency's troves of sensitive personal information to uncover Social Security fraud.