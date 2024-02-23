GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Federal judge grants preliminary injunction against NCAA NIL rules, says they likely violate antitrust law.
More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune