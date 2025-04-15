Federal judge drops contempt case against ICE agent over arrest outside Boston courthouse

BOSTON — A federal judge has dismissed a contempt case against an agent for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement whose arrest of a man during his trial sparked criticism among the law enforcement community in Boston.
ICE agent Brian Sullivan took Wilson Martell-Lebron, 49, into custody last month as he was leaving court. Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville found Sullivan in contempt, arguing that he deprived Martell-Lebron of his rights to due process and fair trial.
But on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Young dismissed the case after the Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell agreed with U.S. Attorney Leah Foley that the contempt order should be vacated.
''While you might disagree with the enforcement of our federal immigration laws, there is simply no legal basis for you to hold federal officers in criminal contempt for carrying out their sworn duties,'' Foley wrote to the municipal judge on April 2. ''Any attempt or threat to interfere with the lawful functions of federal government agents will not be tolerated.''
Ryan Sullivan, one of the attorneys for Martell-Lebron, criticized the decision.
''We feel that the U.S. Attorney Foley's position that a state should not investigate whether a federal agent exceeded the bounds of their authority is a chilling threat to Judges, prosecutors, and justice,'' Sullivan wrote. ''Perhaps Agent Sullivan acted within what is ‘necessary and proper' in the performance of his duties. Or perhaps, as we contend, he did not. An investigation would have revealed that and answered these questions. Instead, the Federal Government told the State to cease and desist.''
Ryan Sullivan described a tense scene in which ICE agents pounced on Martell-Lebron without identifying themselves, put him into a pickup and sped away. The trial had begun with opening statements and the first witnesses.
The Justice Department said in its motion that agents including Brian Sullivan identified themselves and told Martell-Lebron to stop before detaining him.