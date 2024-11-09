Federal judge denies motion to recognize NASCAR teams as chartered organizations for next season

''We are pleased with the court's decision to expedite discovery and fast track the schedule in our case against NASCAR,'' Kessler said Friday. "Although we are disappointed that the preliminary injunction was denied without prejudice and as premature, which we intend to appeal, this denial has no bearing on the merits of our case. My clients will move forward to race in 2025 and fight for a more fair and equitable system in NASCAR that complies with antitrust laws.''