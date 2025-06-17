Federal judge calls on NASCAR, teams to settle bitter antitrust battle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal judge urged NASCAR and two of its teams, including one owned by retired NBA great Michael Jordan, to settle their increasingly acrimonious legal fight that spilled over into tense arguments during a hearing on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell of the Western District of North Carolina grilled both NASCAR and the teams — 23XI Racing, which is owned by Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins — on what they hoped to accomplish in the antitrust battle that has loomed over the stock car series for months.
''It's hard to picture a winner if this goes to the mat — or to the flag — in this case,'' Bell said. ''It scares me to death to think about what all this is costing.''
23XI and Front Row were the only two organizations that refused to sign a take-it-or-leave-it offer from NASCAR last September on a new charter agreement. Charters are NASCAR's version of a franchise model, with each charter guaranteeing entry to the lucrative Cup Series races and a stable revenue stream; 13 other teams signed the agreements last fall, with some contending they had little choice.
The nearly two-hour hearing was on the teams' request to toss out NASCAR's countersuit, which accuses Jordan business manager Curtis Polk of ''willfully'' violating antitrust laws by orchestrating anticompetitive collective conduct in negotiations. NASCAR said it learned in discovery that Polk in messages among the 15 teams tried to form a ''cartel'' type operation that would include threats of boycotting races and a refusal to individually negotiate.
One of NASCAR's attorneys even cited a Benjamin Franklin quote Polk allegedly sent to the 15 organizations that read: ''We must all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately."
Jeffrey Kessler, an attorney representing the teams, was angered by the revelation in open court, contending it is privileged information only revealed in discovery. Kessler also argued none of NASCAR's claims in the countersuit prove anything illegal was done by Polk or the Race Team Alliance during the charter negotiation process.
''NASCAR knows it has no defense to the monopolization case so they have come up with this claim about joint negotiations, which they agreed to, never objected to, and now suddenly it's an antitrust violation,'' Kessler said outside court. ''It makes absolutely no sense. It's not going to help them deflect from the monopolizing they have done in this market and the harm they have inflicted.''