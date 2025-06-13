Federal judge blocks Trump's firing of Consumer Product Safety Commission members

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has blocked the terminations of three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission after they were fired by President Donald Trump in his effort to assert more power over independent federal agencies.
The commission helps protect consumers from dangerous products by issuing recalls, suing errant companies and more. Trump announced last month his decision to fire the three Democrats on the five-member commission. They were serving seven-year terms after being nominated by President Joe Biden.
After suing the Trump administration last month, the fired commissioners received a ruling in their favor Friday; it will likely be appealed.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the case was clearcut. Federal statute states that the president can fire commissioners ''for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office but for no other cause'' — allegations that have not been made against the commissioners in question.
But attorneys for the Trump administration assert that the statute is unconstitutional because the president's authority extends to dismissing federal employees who ''exercise significant executive power,'' according to court filings.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Maddox agreed with the plaintiffs, declaring their dismissals unlawful.
He had previously denied their request for a temporary restraining order, which would have reinstated them on an interim basis. That decision came just days after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority declined to reinstate board members of two other independent agencies, endorsing a robust view of presidential power. The court said that the Constitution appears to give the president the authority to fire the board members ''without cause.'' Its three liberal justices dissented.
In his written opinion filed Friday, Maddox presented a more limited view of the president's authority, finding ''no constitutional defect'' in the statute that prohibits such terminations. He ordered that the plaintiffs be allowed to resume their duties as product safety commissioners.