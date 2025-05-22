Nation

Federal judge blocks immigration authorities from revoking international students' legal status

A judge in California blocked the Trump administration Thursday from terminating the legal status of international students nationwide while a court case challenging previous terminations is pending.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 6:13PM

SAN FRANCISCO — A judge in California blocked the Trump administration Thursday from terminating the legal status of international students nationwide while a court case challenging previous terminations is pending.

The order by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White in Oakland bars the government from arresting or incarcerating the plaintiffs and similarly situated students; from transferring any of them outside the jurisdiction of their residence; from imposing any adverse legal effect on students and from reversing the reinstatement of the legal status until the case is resolved. Students can still be arrested for violent crimes.

White said the government's actions ''wreaked havoc not only on the lives of Plaintiffs here but on similarly situated F-1 nonimmigrants across the United States and continues do so.''

about the writer

about the writer

JANIE HAR

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest:Administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students, says thousands must transfer

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

Nation

2 people killed when private plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, authorities say

card image

Nation

2 staff members of Israeli Embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC

card image