Federal grants to fight child labor worldwide are axed in DOGE cuts

NEW YORK — The Trump administrated has canceled millions of dollars in international grants that a Department of Labor division administered to combat child labor and slave labor around the world.
The Bureau of International Labor Affairs helped reduce the number of child laborers worldwide by 78 million over the last two decades, including by issuing grants to international organizations, according to the Department of Labor.
But billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency terminated all of ILAB's grants, according to the DOGE website, and the grant-funded programs are being closed down, according to an email to Department of Labor employees obtained by The Associated Press.
The grants went to non-profit organizations and non-governmental organizations working in other countries to promote better working conditions for the most vulnerable people and to ensure companies complied with international labor standards.
The discontinued projects reached across continents and industries, according to the Labor Department website. One grant went toward helping end a practice in Uzbekistan that put farmers and children to work picking cotton against their will.
Another grantee trained agriculture workers in Mexico on labor rights, aiming to end child labor in the tobacco industry. A project in West Africa helped curb the practice of 10-year-old children being sent to harvest cacao beans with machetes, according to Reid Maki, coordinator of the Child Labor Coalition, a group of organizations fighting child labor domestically and internationally.
''We were on a path to eliminating the scourge (of child labor), and now, if ILAB is defunded, if the programs are closed, we're looking at the reverse,'' Maki said. ''We're looking at an explosion of child labor.''
The cancellation of the grants mirrors actions the Trump administration and DOGE took in dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, which had funding for foreign humanitarian and development work the agency administered frozen or cut.