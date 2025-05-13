Federal grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge in immigration case, allowing charges to continue

Court documents suggest Dugan was alerted to the agents' presence by her clerk, who was informed by an attorney that the agents appeared to be in the hallway. An affidavit says Dugan was visibly angry over the agents' arrival and called the situation ''absurd'' before leaving the bench and retreating to her chambers. She and another judge later approached members of the arrest team in the courthouse with what witnesses described as a ''confrontational, angry demeanor.''