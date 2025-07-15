Wires

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 7:40PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

Wires

'Severance' tops Emmy nominations with 27, while 'The Studio' leads comedy nominees in a dominant year for Apple TV+

Wires

Men who cut down England's beloved Sycamore Gap tree sentenced to more than 4 years in prison