Federal court delays hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate to make late plea for mercy

Two of the board's members have resigned in recent weeks, and Underwood's attorneys claim he has a right to a hearing before a full five-member board. One of Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointees to the board, Calvin Prince, resigned after coming under criminal investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for alleged ''inappropriate activities,'' according to a letter Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson sent to the state's attorney general. Prince has not been formally charged with any crime. Another of Stitt's appointees, Edward Konieczny, also stepped down from the board last month.