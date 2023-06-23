Neglect by family members is being blamed for the Christmas Day death of a 7-year-old girl on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, according to federal charges announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Felony child neglect indictments were filed against two people in connection with the death of Jewel Sky Fineday on Dec. 25 at Indian Health Service. They are: her father, Julius Garrett Fineday, 41; and her grandmother Sharon Marie Rosebear, 63.

The three of them deprived Jewel "of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, and supervision, despite being reasonably able to make the necessary provisions," Thursday's announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office read.

Neither the statement nor publicly accessible court records reveal any further details behind the alleged neglect.

Fineday and Rosebear remain free on personal recognizance bond. Rosebear's attorney declined Friday to comment about the allegations, and messages were left for the other defendant's attorney. Future court proceedings for the defendants have yet to be scheduled.

"Jewel loved to spend time watching TikTok on her dad's phone," according to her online obituary. "Jewel was a very quiet girl, and when Grandpa would sing and beat his drum, she would dance just hard and out dance all the other kids."

Jewel's native name was "Miikawaddizimikinaakikezens," meaning "Beautiful Turtle Girl," the obituary noted. "She loved turtle[s] especially sea turtles."