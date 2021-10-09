AUSTIN, Texas — Federal appeals court temporarily reinstates nation's strictest abortion law, letting Texas resume ban on most abortions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Mpls. police lieutenant who made racist comment, commander who referenced 'hunting people' in bodycam footage have left force
More from Star Tribune
Local Mpls. police lieutenant who made racist comment, commander who referenced 'hunting people' in bodycam footage have left force
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune