Wires

Federal appeals court blocks Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in all public school classrooms

Federal appeals court blocks Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in all public school classrooms.

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 7:55PM

NEW ORLEANS — Federal appeals court blocks Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in all public school classrooms.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Federal appeals court blocks Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in all public school classrooms

Federal appeals court blocks Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in all public school classrooms.

Wires

Judge halts Trump administration effort to block Harvard University from hosting international students

Wires

Judge says he will order Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil released from immigration detention