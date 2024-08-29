World

Federal agents seize $6 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico and arrest two men

Federal agents seized $6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two men from the Dominican Republic in waters south of Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 9:06PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal agents seized $6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two men from the Dominican Republic in waters south of Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.

More than 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of cocaine were found aboard a boat traveling south of the U.S. territory on Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It is the latest multimillion-dollar drug seizure this year in waters surrounding Puerto Rico. In July, federal agents seized $4.6 million worth of cocaine west of the island.

Puerto Rico is considered a transit point for drugs being smuggled to the U.S. mainland and other countries.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
Business

Houthi video shows the Yemeni rebels planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill

Yemen's Houthi rebels released footage on Thursday showing their fighters boarded and placed explosives on a Greek-flagged tanker, setting off blasts that put the Red Sea at risk of a major oil spill. The vessel was abandoned earlier, after the Houthis repeatedly attacked it.

Business

A Hong Kong court convicts 2 journalists in a landmark sedition case

World

Foreign governments criticize Hong Kong's convictions of journalists in sedition case