SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal agents seized $6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two men from the Dominican Republic in waters south of Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.
Federal agents seize $6 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico and arrest two men
By The Associated Press
More than 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of cocaine were found aboard a boat traveling south of the U.S. territory on Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
It is the latest multimillion-dollar drug seizure this year in waters surrounding Puerto Rico. In July, federal agents seized $4.6 million worth of cocaine west of the island.
Puerto Rico is considered a transit point for drugs being smuggled to the U.S. mainland and other countries.
