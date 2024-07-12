SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities said Friday that they seized $4.6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two U.S. citizens aboard a boat in waters near Puerto Rico.

The boat was carrying more than 500 pounds (230 kilograms) of cocaine and was intercepted Thursday near Desecheo Island, located just west of the U.S. territory, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The arrests come after federal and local authorities said they caught a man trying to smuggle more than 350 pounds (158 kilograms) of cocaine on Tuesday through the island of Culebra, located east of Puerto Rico.

The U.S. territory is considered a transit point for drugs heading to the U.S. mainland and other countries.