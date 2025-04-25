Fears of racial profiling swirl over registration policy for immigrants in the US illegally

PHOENIX — The Trump administration's plan to strictly require anyone illegally in the U.S. to register with the government and carry documentation is stirring up fears of heightened racial profiling even among legal residents, immigrants' rights advocates say.
For some, it's a return to a climate from the recent past in which police departments and other law enforcement agencies' insistence on documentation drove immigrants underground and increased public safety concerns.
''It happens already to an extent. ... I think this would make it even worse because how would you know somebody is undocumented?'' said Jose Patiño, vice president of education and external affairs for Aliento, an Arizona-based advocacy organization that supports immigrants without documents. ''It creates ambiguity of how you're going to enforce and identify people who are not in the country (legally)."
A federal judge sided with President Donald Trump earlier this month in a lawsuit brought by immigrants' rights groups over the policy and the mandate took effect April 11. Trump officials say they are simply enforcing a requirement that has been law for decades.
''The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce," U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem said in the statement after the ruling. "We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.''
Under federal law, everyone 14 and older without legal status must self-register and give fingerprints and an address. Parents and guardians of anyone younger must ensure they are registered. Not doing so is considered a crime and a lack of documents risks prison time and fines.
Complications and confusion about enforcement
The mandate has rarely been enforced under previous administrations. To complicate matters, there have been recent instances of authorities detaining even people born in the U.S. as confusion also sweeps through other federal and state immigration policies.