In China, international flights have been cut back so severely that Chinese students abroad wonder when they will be able to get home. In Singapore, recently returned citizens must share their phones’ location data with authorities each day to prove they are sticking to government-ordered quarantines.

In Taiwan, a man who had traveled to Southeast Asia was fined $33,000 for sneaking out to a club when he was supposed to be on lockdown. In Hong Kong, a 13-year-old girl who was spotted out at a restaurant wearing a tracking bracelet to monitor those in quarantine was followed, filmed and subsequently shamed online.

Across Asia, countries and cities that seemed to have brought the epidemic under control are suddenly tightening their borders and imposing stricter containment measures, fearful about a wave of new infections.

The moves portend a worrisome sign for the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world still battling a surging outbreak: Any country’s success with containment could be tenuous and the world could remain on a kind of indefinite lockdown.

Even when the number of new cases starts to fall, travel barriers and bans in many places may persist until a vaccine or treatment is found. The risk otherwise is that the infection could be reintroduced inside their borders, especially given the prevalence of asymptomatic people.

Following a recent uptick in cases tied to international travelers, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan barred foreigners from entering altogether in recent days. Japan has barred visitors from most of Europe and is considering denying entry to travelers from countries including the U.S. South Korea imposed stricter controls, requiring incoming foreigners to quarantine in government facilities for 14 days upon arrival.

“Countries have really been struggling to implement their own domestic solutions, and domestic solutions are insufficient for a transnational global health problem,” said Kristi Govella, an assistant professor of Asian studies at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.

“Even countries that have been relatively successful in managing the pandemic are only as safe as the weakest links in the system,” she said, adding that in the absence of cooperation among countries, “closing borders is one of the ways that individual governments can control the situation.”

The virus, which emerged in Asia and spread to the West, is at risk of ricocheting back. Citizens who were worried about outbreaks in Europe and the U.S. rushed home after finding themselves in the pandemic’s new epicenters.

Almost immediately, countries and cities in Asia started seeing a rise in new cases, often detecting infected passengers at airports as they passed through health screenings. Hong Kong, which had been reporting new daily cases in the single digits, suddenly saw new cases spike as high as 65 in one day. In Japan, where infections have remained relatively controlled, cases started to rise last month in Tokyo as travelers returned.

To try to stem the influx of infections, governments clamped down on their borders. South Korea, which has been praised for flattening the curve quickly after an explosive peak in infections, initially required travelers from some countries to quarantine. This week, it expanded the list to cover the entire world.

Japan started by having travelers quarantine but now bars travelers from most of Europe outright. It is discussing more bans, including for travelers from the U.S.

China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan have simply shut their borders to virtually all foreigners.

“We believe that under the current situation of the epidemic, minimizing unnecessary entry and exit activities is a responsible and necessary measure to effectively protect the life, safety and physical health of all Chinese and foreign personnel,” said Liu Haitao, director-general for border control and management of the National Immigration Administration in China.