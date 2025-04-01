FDA's top tobacco official is removed from post in latest blow to health agency's leadership

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration’s chief tobacco regulator has been removed from his post as part of sweeping cuts to the federal health workforce on Tuesday, the latest in a series of actions that have cleared out many of the nation’s top experts overseeing food, drugs, vaccines and tobacco products.
FDA tobacco director Brian King notified his staff in an email: ‘’It is with a heavy heart and profound disappointment that I share I have been placed on administrative leave.‘’
Dozens of other employees in FDA’s tobacco center also received notices of dismissal Tuesday morning, including two entire offices responsible for drafting new tobacco regulations and setting policy.
‘‘If you make it virtually impossible to create and draft policy, then you are eviscerating the role of the center,‘’ Mitch Zeller, the FDA’s former tobacco chief, said in an interview. ‘’From a public health perspective it makes absolutely no sense.‘’
Elsewhere at the FDA, the entire press office was also given notice. Senior officials who help oversee new drug reviews and vaccines were also let go, according to FDA staffers who spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have permission to speak publicly.
King, who joined the agency in 2022, has been vigorously criticized by vaping lobbyists for ordering thousands of companies to remove their fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes from the market. During his time at FDA, teen vaping has fallen to a 10-year low.
His removal comes just days after FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks was forced out, citing health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s support for vaccine ‘’misinformation and lies’’ in his resignation letter.
The latest changes mean that nearly all of FDA’s top leaders overseeing drugs, food, vaccines, medical devices and now tobacco products have turned over in recent months, mainly through resignations and retirements.