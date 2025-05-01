FDA to rehire fired staffers who booked inspection trips, but other workers remain in limbo

WASHINGTON — For the second time in recent months, the Food and Drug Administration is bringing back some recently fired employees, including staffers who handle travel bookings for safety inspectors.
More than 20 of the agency's roughly 60 travel staff will be reinstated, according to two FDA staffers notified of the plan this week, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential agency matters.
Food scientists who test samples for bacteria and study potentially harmful chemicals also have been told they will get their jobs back, but have yet to receive any official confirmation.
The same uncertainty hangs over employees who process agency records for release to lawyers, companies and journalists under the Freedom of Information Act. About 100 of those staffers were recently eliminated, according to an agency official with direct knowledge of the situation.
But in recent days the FDA has missed multiple court-ordered deadlines to produce documents, which could result in hefty fines. That's prompted plans to bring back a significant number of those staffers.
The apparent reversals are the latest examples of the haphazard approach to agency cuts that have shrunk FDA's workforce by an estimated 20%, or about 3,500 jobs, in addition to an unspecified number of retirements, voluntary buyouts and resignations.
In February, the FDA laid off about 700 provisional employees, including food and medical device reviewers, only to rehire many of them within days after pushback from industry, Congress and other parties.
The Department of Health and Human Services hasn't detailed exactly which positions or programs were cut in the mass layoffs.