FDA and RFK Jr. aim to remove fluoride supplements used to protect kids’ teeth

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators announced plans Tuesday to phase out fluoride-containing supplements sometimes used to strengthen children’s teeth, opening a new front in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s effort against a mainstay of dental care.
The Food and Drug Administration said it will conduct a scientific review of the products by late October with the aim of removing them from the market. It was not immediately clear whether the agency planned to formally ban the supplements or simply request that companies withdraw them.
The products targeted by the FDA are sometimes recommended for children and teens who are at increased risk of tooth decay or cavities because of low fluoride in their local drinking water. They usually require a prescription from a pediatrician or dentist. Fluoride-based tablets and lozenges are designed to be chewed or swallowed. Companies also sell drops for babies and infants.
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said the products pose a risk when swallowed by children because they may interfere with healthy gut bacteria that are critical to digestion, immunity and other key bodily functions. He also referenced studies showing possible associations between excess fluoride intake and other problems, including decreased IQ.
Previous reviews by public health experts and dental professionals have not shown any serious health risks with the products.
As state and local governments begin removing fluoride from their water, the need for supplemental fluoride is expected to grow.
Officials in Utah — the first U.S. state to ban fluoride from drinking water — recently made fluoride supplements available without a prescription.
Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 1962, the agency set guidelines for how much should be added to water.