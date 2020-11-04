Almost an imperfect 10

FBS leaders in yards allowed per play:

1. Gophers 9.48

2. Massachusetts 7.65

3. New Mexico 7.52

4. Vanderbilt 7.50

5. UNLV 7.37

6. Nebraska 7.22

7. LSU 7.19

8. Mississippi 7.07

9. North Texas 6.99

10. Florida State 6.99