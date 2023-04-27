MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI said a man was shot and killed after a long standoff Thursday at a north Minneapolis home.

Agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at the home when the man barricaded himself inside, the FBI said in a statement.

After hours of negotiations, the man came out of the home with a weapon and was shot. It was not immediately clear how many FBI agents fired their weapons.

An unarmed woman who was inside the home was injured and taken to a hospital but the extent of her injuries was not known, officials said.

No further details were immediately released.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the man live-streamed the standoff from inside the house.

Minneapolis police and Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene to assist but none of those officers fired their weapons, KSTP-TV reported.