ATLANTA — The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday.

The federal agency said in an email that the crash happened shortly after noon. DeKalb County police took the driver to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation, FBI spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta is looking into possible federal charges, she said.

Agents checked the vehicle ''as a precaution,'' the agency said. Video from the scene showed a red SUV with its hood crumpled against a retractable barrier just inside the front gate. The vehicle was taken away by a tow truck just before 4 p.m.

The FBI said no other information was immediately available.