FBI says 2 Homeland Security agents in Utah sold illegal drugs for profit through informant

The agents would meet the informant in public places such as Panera Bread, Shake Shack, a Nike store and several local grocery stores to exchange the drugs, the affidavit said. On one occasion, the informant handed over to the FBI a Styrofoam Chick-Fil-A cup containing a granular substance that tested positive for ''bath salts,'' which he said the agents had left for him in a parking lot trash can.