FBI reassigns agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest, AP sources say

Patel pledged at his January confirmation hearing that he would not ''go backwards'' in seeking retribution on perceived adversaries. But even before he was sworn in, there was concern that the Justice Department was poised to do exactly that, including by demanding a list of the thousands of agents who worked on investigations into the Jan. 6,2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, a request seen by some as a possible precursor to a purge at the bureau.