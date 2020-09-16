EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for leads in an unsolved South Dakota homicide from 2016.
The Minneapolis Field Office of the FBI is offering the reward for information about the murder of Jessie Wallace Cook in Eagle Butte. The FBI hopes new tips will lead to a suspect or suspects in the case.
The 32-year-old Cook was found on Oct. 29, 2016 unresponsive on the ground near the Eagle Butte water tower on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation. He was found with severe facial injuries. An autopsy determined blunt force trauma caused his death.
Cook was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID vaccines
The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, even as polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism rippling across the land.
National
FBI offers reward in 2016 slaying in Eagle Butte
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for leads in an unsolved South Dakota homicide from 2016.
National
Retail sales rise for 4th straight month as growth slows
Americans kept spending in August, but the pace of that growth is slowing as millions of people who lost jobs have now lost a $600 a week boost in their unemployment checks.
National
Long delays for burials at veterans cemetery in Union Grove
The coronavirus pandemic and staffing shortages have caused long delays for burials at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, according to state officials.
National
The Latest: India drug maker, Russia agree on virus doses
An Indian pharmaceutical company and Russia's sovereign wealth fund have agreed to distribute 100 million doses of the Russia's experimental Sputnik V vaccine in India.