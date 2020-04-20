EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a double murder case on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
The agency said Monday 63-year-old Delmas Traversie Jr. and 39-year-old Carmen Charger were killed at a house in Eagle Butte during a snowstorm in March 2019. No cause or manner of the deaths was released.
The FBI is asking anyone who was in or around House 717 from March 13-15 last year to contact the agency at the Minneapolis Field Office.
Eagle Butte is the headquarters of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
