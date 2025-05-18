Wires

FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic

FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 5:27PM

Palm Springs, Calif. — FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Romanians brace for results as polls close in high-stakes presidential runoff

Romanians brace for results as polls close in high-stakes presidential runoff.

Wires

FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic

Wires

Phillies pitcher José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test