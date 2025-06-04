FBI discovers cache of guns, armor and Nazi paraphernalia while raiding home in Washington state

SEATTLE — Law enforcement discovered a cache of weaponry and armor, including a machine gun and grenade launchers, along with Nazi paraphernalia during a raid of a home in Washington state, authorities said Tuesday.
Derek Sanders, the elected sheriff of Thurston County, said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division asked his office for assistance Monday as an FBI special weapons and tactics team executed a search warrant in Lacey, near the state capitol of Olympia, ''as a result of a violent robbery and theft of military weaponry/armor.''
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday night that the search warrant related to an Army CID and FBI investigation into an assault Sunday at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, just north of Olympia.
Sanders' statement said two people were arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail for investigation of firearms-related offenses.
''The suspects identified in this case were actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts,'' he wrote.
Sanders did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday night.
The U.S. Attorney's Office statement said Army investigators had identified suspects in the assault at the military base and the FBI executed the search warrant late Monday night into early Tuesday.
Reached for comment, the FBI said its Seattle office was ''assisting our partners Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Army Criminal Investigation Division'' and referred questions to them.