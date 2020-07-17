MESA, Ariz. — Two FBI agents were shot and wounded Friday at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing an arrest warrant for a serial bank robbery suspect who was found dead, the FBI said.

One injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't life-threatening, the FBI said.

The FBI identified the suspect as 49-year-old Abraham Rivera.

No further information was provided on how the suspect died or other circumstances.