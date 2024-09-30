WASHINGTON — FBI agrees to pay $22 million to settle claims of sexual discrimination at its training academy.
FBI agrees to pay $22 million to settle claims of sexual discrimination at its training academy
FBI agrees to pay $22 million to settle claims of sexual discrimination at its training academy.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 30, 2024 at 1:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Pete Rose, MLB'S all-time hits leader who was banned from baseball for gambling on the game, has died at 83
Pete Rose, MLB'S all-time hits leader who was banned from baseball for gambling on the game, has died at 83.