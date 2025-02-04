FBI agents sue over Justice Dept. effort to ID employees involved in Trump-related investigations

But Trump, dating back to his first term as president, has long been furious at the FBI and Justice Department and sought to bend federal law enforcement to his will. He was investigated as president by agents examining potential ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, and then after the leaving the White House, faced new criminal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his retention of top-secret documents. His efforts to overturn election results and his retention of those documents both resulted in indictments that were dismissed after he won the presidency in November.