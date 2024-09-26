Wires

FBI agents seen entering New York City mayor's residence ahead of expected unsealing of indictment

By The Associated Press

September 26, 2024 at 12:05PM

NEW YORK — FBI agents seen entering New York City mayor's residence ahead of expected unsealing of indictment.

