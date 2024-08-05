Review: Faye Webster’s sold-out Palace concert in St. Paul was awash in dark romance

Between the bubbles that blew through the crowd in the fourth song, the alto sax that smoothly billowed through several others, and all the lightly jazzy grooves throughout, Faye Webster’s concert Sunday night at the Palace Theatre could have been mistaken for a kitschy, retro lounge-act show instead of a hip modern affair for indie-rockers and TikTok users.
However, Webster rocked just enough here and there in the 70-minute show to justify earplug usage by the largely under-21, sold-out crowd. Her sometimes darkly opaque, sometimes humorously candid lyrics came through loud and clear, too.
The Atlanta singer/songwriter, 27, has been bustling her way up the Twin Cities club ladder from the Fine Line to First Avenue to Palace over the past three years while also becoming a favorite at major U.S. and European festivals. Her next stop locally might be the Armory or Surly Field.
This time around, Webster upped her stage production with a clever set design featuring colorfully lit-up washing machines, shirts on clotheslines and a large, white T-shirt backdrop on which video and arty lighting were projected. The laundry theme was tied to the title and artwork of her latest album, “Underdressed for the Symphony.” Hence the soapy bubble machine going off during Song No. 4, “Right Side of My Neck.”
Actually her fifth record — she started recording at age 16 — “Underdressed for the Symphony” made up half of Sunday’s set list, starting with the night’s opener, “But Not Kiss,” one of her biggest hits right out of the gate.
“You’re all that I have but can’t get,” Webster sang in that charmingly obsessed opener, sort of a slowed-down and warped-sounding update of R.E.M.’s “The One I Love.” Fans added to the obsessive vibe by singing along passionately.