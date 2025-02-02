Fay Vincent, baseball commissioner during three years of turmoil, dies at 86

''I had the conviction that being commissioner was a public trust. I tried to do what I thought was best for the game and the public who cared so much about it,'' Vincent said in a 2023 interview with The Associated Press. ''I had mixed results. Sometimes I'm pleased with what I did. The tragedy of baseball is the single biggest thing I left undone was to build a decent relationship between the owners and the players. I thought somebody would take over after me and get that done. If I died tomorrow, that would be the big regret, is that the players and the owners still have to make some commitment to each other to be partners and to build the game.''