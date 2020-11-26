HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Bryson Langdon hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 22 seconds left, Trevon Faulkner had 17 points to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures, and the Norse beat Ball State 74-73 on Wednesday night.
Adrian Nelson, a 6-foot-7 junior, had 10 points, a career-high 19 rebounds and three steals, and Marques Warrick added 14 points for the Norse. Trey Robinson chipped in 11, Adham Eleeda scored 10 and Adrian Nelson had 10.
K.J. Walton scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (0-1). Ishmael El-Amin added 15 points. Blake Huggins had three blocks.
