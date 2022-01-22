INDIANAPOLIS — Trevon Faulkner posted 18 points as Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 60-41 on Saturday.
Sam Vinson had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (8-9, 4-4 Horizon League). Trey Robinson added seven rebounds. Bryson Langdon had five steals.
Bakari LaStrap had 11 points for the Jaguars (1-17, 0-8), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Mike DePersia added 10 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky
Students set up camp outside Auburn Arena for at least 24 hours, waiting to get into the biggest home game in years.
Sports
Florida St. moves to top of ACC after stopping Miami's rally
Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 on Saturday and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Sports
Carr leads No. 23 Texas past Oklahoma State 56-51
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five second remaining as No. 23 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 56-51…
Sports
Phillips, Sims lead UNC Wilmington over Towson 81-77 in OT
Shykeim Phillips had 18 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks won their eighth straight game, edging past Towson 81-77 in overtime on Saturday.
Sports
Jones scores 18 to lift Cornell past Harvard 76-61
Jordan Jones came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift Cornell to a 76-61 win over Harvard on Saturday, the Big Red's seventh consecutive home victory.