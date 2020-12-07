CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Mason Faulkner sank a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in overtime as Western Carolina narrowly beat Tennessee Tech 76-75 on Sunday.

Faulkner hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Xavier Cork had 14 points and three blocks for Western Carolina (5-1). Travion McCray added 12 points and Tyler Harris had six points and 10 rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 20 points for the Golden Eagles (0-5). Keishawn Davidson added 18 points and Tujautae Williams had six rebounds.