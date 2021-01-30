HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Trevon Faulkner had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Kentucky edged past Illinois-Chicago 72-68 on Friday night.
Marques Warrick added 20 points and Bryson Langdon had 13 for Northern Kentucky (8-8, 6-5 Horizon League).
Zion Griffin had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Flames (8-6, 5-4). Michael Diggins and Maurice Commander each had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
