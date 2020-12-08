JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Karlis Silins had 19 points, one of five Florida Atlantic players in double figures, and the Owls held off North Florida for a 79-77 win on Monday night.
Jailyn Ingram added 13 points, Michael Forrest chipped in 12, B.J. Greenlee scored 11 and Kenan Blackshear had 10 for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Silins hit 8 of 10 shots, and Ingram had 10 rebounds and five assists.
Jose Placer had 20 points for the Ospreys (0-6). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points and eight assists, and Dorian James had 14 points.
James hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to help the Ospreys pull within two, but they wouldn't get any closer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: Final act will define strangest Vikings season
The Vikings didn’t come out and apologize after Sunday’s overtime victory over the second-worst team in professional football, but they didn’t react as if…
Gophers
Henson's 7 3-pointers lead CSU Bakersfield past Bethesda
Travis Henson scored 21 points, with seven 3-pointers, and Cal State Bakersfield beat Bethesda 94-43 on Monday night.
Vikings
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh's perfect season 23-17
The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months shaking off whatever 2020 threw at them. Schedule changes. Injuries to a handful of impact players. The ever-present threat of COVID-19.
Gophers
Gophers step up in weight class with first game vs. power conference team
The last time the Gophers basketball team had only one major conference opponent in nonconference play was 1992-93.
Gophers
Carter scores 29 to lead Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64
Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64 on Monday night.