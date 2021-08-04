MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man whose two young children were left unsupervised near a gun was charged Wednesday in the inadvertent shooting death of his son.

Giovanni R. Smith, 26, faces a felony count of neglecting a child resulting in death for the incident that killed his 2-year-old boy.

The complaint says Smith's 4-year-old child told authorities the two siblings were in the bedroom watching cartoons when he took the defendant's gun off a speaker and shot his brother.

Smith then took the gun and placed it on top of a kitchen cabinet, according to court documents.