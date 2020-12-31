A father Thursday identified as his son the man who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police Wednesday after they say he fired first outside a gas station

Bayle Gelle, of Eden Prairie, arrived at the gas station Thursday morning with several supporters and identified his 22-year-old son, Dolal Idd, as the man shot following a stop for a felony warrant at the Holiday at E. 36th Street and S. Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Gelle said authorities have not shared more information with him about what happened and haven't shown him any videos of the shooting.

"The police they are brutality," he said. "I want to get justice."

Gelle said several officers arrived at his home Wednesday after his son was killed, said they had a search warrant and detained the residents.

"They was pushing us around and screaming," he said. " ... They have big guns."

Gelle did not elaborate on why police searched the home; he left the gas station without further comment.

Idd's death was the first police killing in Minneapolis since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of four since-fired police officers.

Floyd's death spurred protests and rioting that spread nationwide and prompted an intense, often bitter debate about the future of the Minneapolis Police Department.

After Wednesday night's shooting, a crowd of about 100 protesters congregated near the scene and at times grew tense, shouting expletives and throwing snowballs at police. Later in the evening, protesters remained relatively peaceful as they gathered at a bonfire built in the street.

The shooting occurred as officers tried to stop the man, whom they described as a felony suspect, about 6:15 p.m. at the Holiday.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses reported that the suspect fired first, and that "police officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspects."

A woman also in the car was not hurt.

Arradondo said he would move quickly to release officer body camera footage, and he pleaded with protesters to remain peaceful and to allow the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will take over the investigation, to do its work.

He said his officers would respect protesters' constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech but that "we cannot allow for destructive criminal behavior."

