ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children, authorities said.
Four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in southwestern Michigan's St. Joseph, police said in a release.
The man’s children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend. His name wasn't immediately released.
A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.
