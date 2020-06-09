WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A man and his 5-year-old daughter were shot and wounded at a Ramsey County park boat launch, according to sheriff's officials.
Deputies were dispatched to Ramsey Beach in White Bear Lake Monday about 4:30 p.m. after a call was made about shots fired.
As deputies were on their way, the man called 911 to say he and his daughter had been shot and he was driving to a hospital.
Deputies determined the shooting near the boat launch parking area. They interviewed potential witnesses, collected evidence and talked to the father at the hospital.
The girl is in serious condition. The father suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooting remains under investigation.
